The Presidency says its request for a 29.9 billion dollars loan for infrastructure development in Nigeria is still very much alive.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters says President Muhammadu Buhari is still awaiting the outcome of the legislative process started by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Senator Ita Enang maintains the total loan request is a combination of funds earmarked for borrowing by the Federal and state Governments to shore up dwindling revenues.

$30bn loan request still alive – Ita Enang