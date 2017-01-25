No less than 45 African countries had indicated their interests to participate in the forthcoming celebration of Festac77 @ 40 that would start on April 1 across the country.

Briefing newsmen, the Director-General, Centre for Black Arts and Africa Civilization (CBAAC), Dr Ferdinand Anikwe, said Japan, Canada, the United States of America, China and other developed countries outside Africa had also shown interests in participating.

Festac 77, also known as the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture, was held in Lagos from January 15, 1977 to February 12, 1977 and 59 countries participated.

The month-long event celebrated African culture and showcased to the world African music, fine art, literature, drama, dance and religion.

Several countries showcased their artworks at the National Theatre, the Nigerian National Museum and some places around the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), then.

According to Anikwe, activities marking the celebration will hold simultaneously in no less than 10 states including the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) where one of the anniversary’s mascots will be unveiled on April 1, 2017.

Over 45 Countries to attend Festac77 @ 40