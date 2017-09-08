America rapper, 50 Cent has decided to cut ties with his oldest son Marquise.

The beef has been on and seems to be getting serious as 50 Cent claims he has no relationship with marquise.

This comes just months after the teenager threw shots at him in his first rap song.

But yesterday’s drama started when the ‘Candy Shop’ rapper shared a photo of his second son Davian ,12, and praised him on his resumption at the Hunter College.’

He wrote:

My other little guy Davian is gifted he is 12, today is his first day at Hunter College. Smh Smart Kid.#50centralbet

While some of his fans were congratulating him, a curious fan asked him to kids he has.

50 replied: “Just 2, because I have no relationship with Shanique’s son,”

Well, the bitter feud didn’t start with Marquise, it first started with marquise mother Shaniqua Tompkins who 50 has constantly dragged on social media.

In May, the rapper blocked his own son on Instagram.

