50 renounce membership of cult groups in Akure

About fifty cultists have renounced their membership of various cult groups at the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade in Ondo state.

The renunciation was coordinated by the coalition of Akure youth which declared cult clashes in the city as unacceptable

Cult related clashes have been on the increase in Akure in recent times, leading to the death of three suspected cultists

Addressing journalists at the palace of Deji of Akure,the president,Akure youth, Oluwatuyi Adekanmbi, said those who renounced their membership have promised to cooperate with the coalition to identify and fish out any cultist .

He added that the coalition is providing the opportunity for renunciation because those involved in the act are youth that can be useful to the society.

