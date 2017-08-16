Over 5000 tips received so far under whistleblower policy – Adeosun

Over 5000 tips have so far been received  under Nigeria’s whistleblower policy but just 365 were found actionable. 
The 365 actionable tips put forward under the whistleblower policy are largely from the public service, according to Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun.

She added that 325 million naira has been paid  as reward for disclosures leading to recovery of stolen fund or assets.

Those  already violated for making disclosures are  encouraged to seek redress, she said.

Two whistleblowers are currently being prosecuted for false and malicious information.  Many are expected to follow.

Government says the trend of reported infractions under the whistleblower policy is presently being analysed and reviewed to prevent their reoccurrence.

Over 5000 tips received so far under whistleblower policy – Adeosun

August 16, 2017 11:38 am 0 Comments
Previous

White House braces for fallout from Trump remarks on Virginia violence
Next

ASUU strike : OAU defies union directive, conducts exams for students

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>