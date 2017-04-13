About 50, 000 people in the north east are currently grappling with food shortage in the country, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned.

According to FAO Situation Report for the month of April 2017 published on the official twitter handle of FAO newsroom, about 6.9 million people will suffer starvation in Nigeria and three other African countries between June and August this year if an urgent step is not taken.

Other high prone countries included are Cameroun, Chad and Niger. However, the United Nations organisation disclosed that about $73.6 million would be urgently needed for this year implementation of FAO humanitarian strategy. The report stated that aside from the famine, ‎about 500, 000 children in the region are currently suffering from malnourishment.

50,000 people facing famine in northeast – FAO