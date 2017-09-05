Sixty pupils from under privileged homes and orphans are to benefit from a primary school

study scholarship of the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

This is because of the President wife’s belief that education is the fastest route to positive changes and progress for individuals and nations.

Aisha Buhari also inspected the construction site of a Maternal and Child health centre, sponsored by Future Assured Project

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that the wife of the President charged parents to show more interest and commitment towards educating their Children, especially the Girl Child.

She said education can transform the lives of Children, their parents and the whole Country at large

Aisha Buhari urged Nigerians especially those that are privileged to contribute immensely to the education of children as the multiplier effect to the Nation is enormous.

She charged the Children to be more committed to their education, for them to be useful parents and leaders of Tomorrow.

Some of the Children expressed appreciation to the wife of the President and promised to be punctual and committed in their pursuit of education.

Aisha Buhari later proceed to general hospital in Daura were the Future Assured Project is constructing a hundred bed space maternal and child health centre.

60 Pupils to benefit from Aisha Buhari’s Primary School Scholarship