7.8m Permanent Voter Cards Yet To Be Collected – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said yesterday that over 7.8 million

Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) are yet to be collected.

INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who stated this at the maiden quarterly consultative meeting with the media in Abuja, appealed to those yet to collect their PVCs to visit their local government areas to collect their cards.

7.8m Permanent Voter Cards Yet To Be Collected – INEC

March 21, 2017 10:43 am 1 Comment
Previous

Nigerian power supply to be boosted 10 years from now
Next

Governor Samuel Ortom Survives Auto Crash

1 Comment

  • erinjogunola sulaiman
    Reply

    myself i have not collected mine simply because i dont know where to take it,the last time i went to the point of registration where i did it i was told to go to the local government

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>