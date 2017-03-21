7.8m Permanent Voter Cards Yet To Be Collected – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said yesterday that over 7.8 million

Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) are yet to be collected.

INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who stated this at the maiden quarterly consultative meeting with the media in Abuja, appealed to those yet to collect their PVCs to visit their local government areas to collect their cards.

