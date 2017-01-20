RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2017

IDP CAMP BOMBING: NIGERIAN AIRFORCE INVESTIGATION PANEL, INVITES THEATRE COMMANDER AND FIGHTER JET PILOT.

PDP GOVERNORS FORUM PICKS GOVERNOR AYO FAYOSE AS NEW CHAIRMAN.

ECOWAS LEADERS SEND FINAL WARNING MESSAGE TO YAHYA JAMMEH TO LEAVE PRESIDENTIAL PALACE.

DONALD TRUMP TAKES HIS OATH OF OFFICE AS 45TH U.S PRESIDENT TODAY.

OUT GOING U.S PRESIDENT, BARACK OBAMA WRITES TO AMERICANS.

SECOND GROUP ‘C’ GAMES OF AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS CONTINUE IN GABON; IVORY COAST TAKES ON D.R CONGO.

N.F.A: BOMBING

The Nigerian air force, has inaugurated a six-man panel to investigate the accidental air strike by the Nigerian air force at the Rann’s internally displaced persons camp at Rann in Borno sState.

The panel has two weeks to submit its report.

As part of the investigation, the panel has summoned the theatre commander, operation Lafiya Dole, major general lucky Irabor, the pilots who launched the air strike, and some air officers at the air component base in Yola, Adamawa state.

Members of the panel are the NAF chief of standards and evaluation, Air Vice-Marshal Salihu Bala-Ribah, air vice-marshal Charles Oghomwen, air commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, group captain Essien Efanga, wing commander Solmon Irmiya and wing commander Mohammed Muazu.

The NAF director of public relations and information, group captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, in a statement said the panel would submit its report February 2.

Famuyiwa stated that the NAF had listed 20 witnesses, who the panel would invite but free to invite more outside the list.

SHEHU

A former Nigerian air force spokesman, Sadeeq Shehu has dismissed reports that the Nigerian air force intentionally bombed the Rann community in Borno State.

Shehu made the remark during a televised interview with newsmen in lagos.

He noted that the protection of civilian lives and properties remained a priority of the Nigerian Militarym adding that necessary precautions were taken before embarking on a mission.

The counter terrorism expert attributed the development of a breech in communication between the pilot and the ground troops.

He also appealed to the citizen to remain patient for the conclusion of investigations into the accidental bombings.

Shehu revealed that measures were being put in place to compensate the victims of the bombings.

CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA: PDP: BOMBING

The Christian association of Nigeria has described the accidental bombing of civilians as painful and regrettable.

The President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement regretted that many innocent people in the IDPS camp were victims instead of the targeted insurgents.

The Christian body commiserated with the victims and asked god to console and comfort all the bereaved.

CAN also welcome the setting up of a board to investigate the accidental air strike.

The people’s democratic party has described the accidental bombing as provocative.

The national caretaker committee of the party in a statement maintained that the error by the Airforce was shocking and unacceptable.

The PDP Spokesman Dayo Adeyeye also called for the investigation of the tragic error.

BUHARI: VACATION

President Muhammadu Buhari is in London on a 2 day work visit.

Buhari will also undergo a routine medical checkup during his stay in London the special adviser to the President on Media and ;Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this to news mean.

Also President Buhari will begin his ten-day vacation from Monday January 23 to Monday February 6, 2017.

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki made the Annoucement at plenary while reading a letter from the president to the national assembly of his intention.

The letter said the 10-days was part of his annual vacation for 2017.

The president in the letter said the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be acting as president during his absence.

President Buhari also sent a similar letter to the house of representatives to intimate them on his proposed vacation.

PEOPLE DEMCRATIC PARTY: FAYOSE

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has been appointed as the chairman of the people’s democratic party governor’s forum.

Fayose’s appointment was announced in Abuja by the Bayelsa state governor Seriake Dickson.

The new chairman of the forum succeeded the governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.

Mimiko, who was absent at the meeting succeeded a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, senator Godswill Akpabio.

Only five states were represented at the meeting.

Some leaders of the party including the chairman of its board of trustees, Walid Jibrin and the chairman of its national caretaker committee, Ahmed Makarfi, were in attendance.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The House of Representatives has set up an ad- hoc committee to investigate the 100 billion naira said to have been disbursed to states by the Central Bank of Nigeria to build “mini” cattle ranches across the country.

A member from the Kogi State, Sunday Karimi, moved the motion to inform the house that there was no evidence of ranches built in any state from the 100 billion naira.

Karimi, who is one of the sponsors of the grazing reserves bills pending at the national assembly, told the house that the Suswam committee found out that existing grazing routes had been encroached upon and “should be recovered and improved upon.

He further stated that though the money was released without the approval of the national assembly, there was no evidence of how it was Utilised.

GAMBIA

West African leaders are giving the former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh a final warning to step down.

Jammeh was also ordered to leave the office of the president on or before noon today or be forced out by the united nations regional forces.

The Economic Community of West African states ECOWAS is backing Adama Barrow who was sworn in as the new Gambian President on Thursday.

Barrow’s legitimacy as president, after winning last month’s election, has been Recognized internationally.

GAMBIA;ECOWAS

ECOWAS has dispatched a team of diplomats led by the Guinean President, alpha conde to hold final talks with Yahya Jammeh in Banjul, Gambia.

The regional body has given Jammeh till mid-day today to step down and vacate the presidential palace or face military action.

The head of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Marcel Alain De Souza said the body had temporarily suspended military operations to give him another chance.

De Souza said a total of 7,000 troops along with tanks had been mobilized by Senegal and four other nations, which had crossed into the country on Thursday evening without resistance.

TRUMP 1

President elect donald trump has arrived in Washington dc for his inauguration as the 45th president of the united states.

It is a historic day for Americans as the real estate mogul recite the oath of office and finally take over the helm of affairs the world’s most powerful country.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to stream into Washington to witness the ceremony.

The event will take place on the u.s. capital as trump formally replaces President Barack Obama in the white house.

Trump would be sworn into office by the chief justice of the supreme court at noon as prescribed by the constitution.

The ceremony will be followed by a parade down Pennsylvania avenue and later celebrated through series of inaugural balls.

UNITED STATES – 2

United States president elect, donald trump has pledged to ensure the unity of the country.

Speaking during a concert ahead of his inauguration in Washington dc, the president-elect also promised to bring change.

Trump pledged massive infrastructural development across the country and improved standard of living for the citizens.

Foreign affairs correspondent Victor Otuya sheds more light of United States big day.

TRUMP: 3

President-elect donald trump has asked about 50 senior appointees of President Barack Obama’s administration to remain in their posts after his inauguration.

He said this will ensure continuity in government.

Trump’s incoming white House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, said the officials include the highest-ranking career officials at key national security agencies like the pentagon and state department.

Deputy Defence secretary Robert work and America’s third-ranking diplomat, Thomas Shannon, will serve as acting chiefs of their agencies until successors for the top jobs are confirmed by the senate.

Trump’s spokesman said the selection for the pentagon, retired general James Mattis, is expected to be confirmed today shortly after the inauguration ceremony.

KANYE – INAUGURATION

American singer and rapper Kanye west will not be performing at the inauguration of donald trump today.

This was disclosed by the chief Organiser of the presidential inaugural committee, tom barrack.

He noted that the inauguration will be typically American and the ceremony is not the venue for west.

There had been speculations that the American rapper would perform during the presidential inauguration. but tom barrack has said the ceremony is typically and traditionally American and Kanye has not been invited to perform.

The honour of singing the national anthem during the main inauguration has gone to 16-year-old Jackie Evancho, who came second on America’s got talent in 2010.

Also Sam Moore, of legendary soul vocal duo, “Sam and Dave”, will lead the line-up at the official presidential inaugural balls.

Michael Flatley, who is popular for Irish dance will also perform at the liberty ball tonight.

OBAMA: LAST LETTER

U.S. President Barack Obama has poured his heart in his last letter to the citizen’s as he steps down from office today.

On his last full day as President, Obama said Americans have made him a better president and a better man.

The president mourned with grieving families of all the terrorist attacks and mass shootings experienced during his administration.

Obama also praised “Neighbours and communities who cared for each other during the worst economic crisis of in the country.

The president said a final thank you for the honor of serving the country as its 44th president.

AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

The 2017 African Cup of Nations continues today in Gabon.

In a group c encounter, defending champions ivory coast will be seeking for their first win of the tournament when the take on democratic republic of Congo.

In the other group game, Morroco will lock horns with their West African counterpart, Togo.

All teams in the group are tied with a points each.

In yesterday’s group ‘’b’ games, Tunisia beat Algeria 2-1, while Senegal also beat Zimbabwe by two goals to nothing.

BARCELONA

Barcelona 10 year wait for a win at the Real Sociedad Stadium has ended.

The Spanish giants beat real Sociedad by a lone goal in the Spanish Copa Del Rey.

Brazilian Starman, Neymar sealed an important away victory for the tournaments defending champions through a spot kick.

The second leg will take place at the camp Nou on January 25th.