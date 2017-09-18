The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the death of one police officer, who sustained injuries during last week’s attack by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

According to the State Police commissioner, Anthony Ogbizi, the officer died from injuries sustained during the attack, on a police station in Aba.

The police commissioner, Anthony Ogbizi led a high-powered delegation of senior officers to the affected police station in Ariaria, Aba.

The station came under attack from IPOB members who overpowered officers on duty and set the police station ablaze.

The CP also paraded seven suspects who are alleged to have participated in the deadly attack on the police station.

He warned that henceforth anyone or group of persons caught, having any connection to IPOB would face the full wrath of the law.

Calm has since returned to Aba, the commercial city of Abia state but the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the area by the state government remains in force.

