There is palpable fear in Kaduna following a tip off that some youth are gearing up to clampdown on Igbos in the state.

Kaduna police commissioner, Agyole Abeh had to convene an emergency meeting with Igbo and Yoruba leaders to douse the tension.

He assured that his men are ready to quell any uprising, and that the state is peaceful and will remain so.

President General of the Igbo community in Kaduna, Chris Nnoli appreciated the peace move and says the group will work with the police to ensure peace is sustained in the state.

Abia tension : Kaduna police assure there’ll be no reprisal attack