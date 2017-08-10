Despite collapsing previous day, veteran entertainer Charly Boy, Jim Iyke and other members of the Concerned Nigerians group have converged at the

Unity Fountain, Abuja to continue their #ResumeorResign campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari has been away in London for a medical vacation for over 90 days. The protest is led by Charly Boy under the ”Our Mumu Don Do” movement alongside social media influencer, Deji Adeyanju, who is the founder of the Concerned Nigeria group. The protesters are not bothered about the presence of security operatives

Charly Boy’s presence at the sit-out protest comes a day after the veteran musician collapsed following tear gas and water cannons thrown at the group by the Nigeria police. The protest yesterday, Wednesday, August 9, witnessed the presence of Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke and Bring Back our Girls co-founder, Aisha Yeseufu