Actress Ashionye and husband celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Actress/singer Ashionye Michelle Raccah and husband Carl Raccah are celebrating eight years of married life Tuesday, August 29th.

She shared throwback photos from their traditional wedding and family photos on her Instagram page and wrote;

“Happy anniversary to us, baby @carlraccah. Almost 18 years of love & friendship, 8 years of marriage with two beautiful, amazing, awesome kids and on the road to forever. I thank God for his many blessings. #MrAndMrsRaccah#August29th #MyMrRaccah #HisMrsRaccah.”

