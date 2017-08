Media personality and Nollywood actress, Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun‘s White

Wedding ceremony will be taking place this Saturday in Greece.

The couple had their traditional wedding in December 2016. Stephanie posted a photo of she and Olumide’s hands while they were in a plane to the European nation with the caption: “Mr & Mrs A 👫✈️🙏🏾”

Actress Stephanie Coker to tie the knot with Olumide Aderinokun