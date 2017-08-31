Adamawa Lawmaker accuses Gov Bindow of plan to dump APC

All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing Gombi constituency in the Adamawa State House

of Assembly, Hon Umar Gombi, has accused Governor Jibrila Bindow of orchestrating a well thought plan to dump the party for the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of 2019 polls.

He accused the governor of orchestrating plans that would weaken APC ahead of the 2019 general election.

Gombi protested the inclusion of PDP woman leader and other sworn supporters of the party in the just inaugurated 50 local government administrators and their secretaries in the State by Governor Jibrilla Bindow.

According to him, “the woman leader and the Secretary of the PDP in his constituency were given appointment as Area Administrators by Bindow instead of APC loyalists that worked for the party.

He urged the party’s national hierarchy to take disciplinary action against Bindow, describing his latest move as an indication that he had already perfected plan to dump APC for PDP.

