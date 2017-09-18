One of Nigeria’s newest political parties, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, has commended Operation Python Dance Two.

In a statement, the party said it is also ‘elated by the resolution of southeast governors in proscribing’ the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

But APDA says proper education must be given to all citizens when such operations take place.

The party particularly commended Abia State Governor’s handling of the situation in his state, and the action of most northern state governors in preventing reprisal attacks in the region.

