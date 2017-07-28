I am afraid of sudden death – Ex- BBN Cocoice

The name Mojisola Serah Sowole, otherwise known as Cocoice, on Thursday revealed she is afraid of untimely death, and has phobia or live chicken. which is called Alektorophobia. (The fear of chickens is derived from the Greek word ‘Alektor’ which means ‘rooster’ and ‘phobos’ meaning ‘fear‘. As the name indicates, this phobia causes an irrational fear of chickens (or other feathered creatures as well as their eggs) in the sufferer.)

The energetic singer and the name Cocoice, was relatively unknown to many people until recently when she appeared on the Big Brother Naija (BBN) show and drew attention to herself when she gladly allowed her breast to be sucked by a fellow housemate on a live reality TV show. The rapper, entrepreneur and creative director is back and has been promoting her trade. She spoke with Mary Bash Alimi, on RC102.3FM on some of the low and high moments of her stay in the house, among other issues.

How have you been handling the attention that has been coming your way since you bowed out of the Big Brother Naija House (BBN)?

I’ll say I have been handling it quite well and I want to thank my fans for all the attention and love they’ve shown me since I left the Big Brother House. I really appreciate it. The show of love has been overwhelming.

You may have had a successful career before you went for the BBN. What is happening now in your life and career can be said to be a new ball game. How would you describe the feeling in the last few weeks?

I feel really blessed and humbled and I want to use this medium to say thank you to Big Brother Naija and all the sponsors of the show for giving us this opportunity. The opportunity was mind-blowing and I am glad to be part of the experience.

Suddenly, Cocoice has become a popular brand for different reasons. What does this mean to you?

It simply means growth. It means the brand has come to stay. It means people are yet to see the best of me.

While you were preparing to go into BBN, you must have had your target, but your stay was short-lived. Looking at the circumstances that led to your ouster, how did you handle life outside the house?

First, my strategy was to be myself. Being in a new enclosed environment, it took me a bit to warm up and adapt. After BBNaija, my life has taken a better dimension, but I am just trying to keep my calm and be myself everywhere I go.

Many of the audience back home didn’t know you before BBN but, you kept doing your thing not minding whose ox was gored. Did it occur to you that you could have remained in the house If you had done things differently?

There is a possibility that I could have remained in the house much longer than I actually stayed because I came out of my shell a bit late. Probably, if I had adapted earlier, I might still be in the house but you really can’t tell how people would feel about you when you’re in the BBNaija house until you’re evicted. So, it was all good.

Many people would want to know what next project Cocoice is working on?

I’m currently working on my music and video single entitled Feeling my P and collaborations with other talented Nigerian artistes.

Knowing your personality is knowing yourself. Music is my saving grace especially when I lost my mum

