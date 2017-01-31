African TV adaptation of “Cinderella” to debut February 7

EbonyLife TV is set to debut its adaptation of “Cinderella” on February 7, 2017.
The African fairytale is a rework of a story by German authors the Brothers Grimm.
Principal photography for the mini-series started in May, 2016.
“Dere” stars Gbenro Ajibade, Weruche Opia, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Carol King, Emmanuel Ikubese, Shaffy Bello among others.
The upcoming mini-series revolves around Dere, named ‘Cinderella’ by her eccentric paternal grandmother.
She is the precocious, beautiful, naive, indulged and only child of the Kosoko’s, who graduated with a first from St. Andrews University in Scotland, studying Law and International relations. She is an avid social media user, reader and film enthusiast.
Once back in Nigeria, her long-term boyfriend dumps her, increasing her sense of isolation, desperation and desolation.