African TV adaptation of “Cinderella” to debut February 7

EbonyLife TV is set to debut its adaptation of “Cinderella” on February 7, 2017.

The African fairytale is a rework of a story by German authors the Brothers Grimm.

Principal photogr aphy for the mini-series started in May, 2016.

“Dere” stars Gbenro Ajibade, Weruche Opia, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Carol King, Emmanuel Ikubese, Shaffy Bello among others.

The upcoming mini-series revolves around Dere, named ‘Cinderella’ by her eccentric paternal grandmother.

She is the precocious, beautiful, naive, indulged and only child of the Kosoko’s, who graduated with a first from St. Andrews University in Scotland, studying Law and International relations. She is an avid social media user, reader and film enthusiast.

Once back in Nigeria, her long-term boyfriend dumps her, increasing her sense of isolation, desperation and desolation.

