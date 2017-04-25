Agbo says focused on fixing Rangers’ season

Interim coach of Rangers, Chukwuma Agbo says his team is focused on repairing their season and improving their spot on the log after ending their five-game winless run in the Nigeria professional football league.

The reigning champions defeated Kano Pillars 3-1 in a rescheduled matchday 9 game at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Sunday.

Agbo says the players deserved the victory, after intensified training for one week.

Despite the win Rangers are still bottom in the league table on 17 points but with 4 games in hand.

But Agbo is confident victories in their outstanding matches will ensure an improved position.

