Sergio Aguero has failed to guarantee he will remain at Manchester City beyond the end of the season after being sidelined by manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero was left on the bench for City’s 2-1 Premier League victory against Swansea City on Sunday, with recent signing Gabriel Jesus scoring the opening goal and an injury-time winner.

Guardiola has selected Jesus instead of Aguero for three successive games and the Argentine, who has hit 11 Premier League strikes this season, hinted he could move on from City after six goal-laden seasons.

“Sometimes this happens,” Aguero told reporters when asked about his current situation. “When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity

“I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future.

Aguero Drops Exit Hint from Man City