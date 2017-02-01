Aigbogun turns down coaching job at Accra Hearts of Oak

Former Enyimba coach, Paul Aigbogun, has made a U-turn and turned down the coaching job at Ghanaian Premier Sergio Traquil league side, Accra Hearts of Oak.

Aigbogun, according to local reports in Ghana, was expected to arrive in Accra from London on Monday night but has communicated his dis-interest to Hearts officials.

He had already agreed terms with Hearts to replace Sergio Traquil who was sacked at the end of last season.

Aigbogun’s contract was not renewed by Nigerian club Enyimba at the end of last season after they failed to successfully defend their title.

