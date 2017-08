A Nigerian Air Force aircraft has crashed in Kaduna, killing an instructor pilot, the only occupant on board.

A statement by the force said the cause of the accident has not been ascertained.

The statement added that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

The aircraft, an Air Beetle crashed while on a mission.

