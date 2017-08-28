The Nigerian Air Force has promised to focus more on capacity building of its officers and men to forestall air disaster.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar stated this at the Nigeria Air force Institute of Safety, Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun State during the graduation of Technical Safety Course 1, 2017.

The six weeks course was the first to be held in the country and was to equip air craft technical and maintenance engineers with requisite knowledge and skills on air craft maintenance.

Represented by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation at the Air force Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, Air Marshal Abubakar expressed joy that the Nigerian Air Force can now conduct safety courses locally.

Air Marshal Abubakar enjoined the technical engineers to display utmost level of professionalism and make constructive inputs in all conditions that required safety reorientation.

The Head of Department, retired Group Captain Kolawole Opatundun said about 80% of aircraft accidents could be linked to human factor noted that with a course like this, it would become a thing of the past.

The Commandant, Nigeria Air Force Institute of Safety, Ipetu-Ijesa, Commodore Haruna Muhammed.

