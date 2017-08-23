Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari says welfare of women and children remain her primary concern and that is why she conducts medical outreach to those in far and hard to reach areas.

She said this during the routine health screening exercise at Chachi village, Tafa Local Government of Niger state

Aisha Buhari was represented at the event by the North Central Coordinator for Future Assured Programme, Hafsatu Zannah.

More than 2000 women and children benefited from the exercise as the outreach distributed Anti-malaria drugs, cough syrup as well as food items.

The beneficiaries were also trained how to use local grains to make nutritious food for their babies at low cost.

