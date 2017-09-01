Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has sworn in eighteen commissioners and eleven Special Adviserswith a charge to them to shun financial recklessness.

News Correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the swearing-in ceremony of members of Ondo State Executive Council, comes six months after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu took over the mantle of leadership, as the sixth democratically elected leader of the state.

The International Culture and Event Centre, popularly called The Dome in Akure, venue of the event, was filled to capacity by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), friends and relatives of the new appointees.

Governor Akeredolu charged them to be committed to duty and work hard to take the state to an enviable height. He urged them to see their appointments as a call to service and not to

enrich their pockets.

Some of the new commissioners promised to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

With the swearing-in of the commissioners, the people expect the current administration to fast track development of the state and fulfill its campaign promises.

Akeredolu swears-in 18 Commissioners, 11 Special Advisers