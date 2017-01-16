Akin Omotoso to participate in Berlinale Co-Production Market

Following the success of Vaya, Akin Omotoso is set to be a part of the Berlinale Co-Production Market in February.

The award winning film-maker’s upcoming project “Waiting for an Angel” is included in a selection of 36 promising feature-film projects from 29 countries that will come together with a wide range of potential co-production and funding partners from around the world.

Omotoso’s Vaya was screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

Held annually at the Berlin House of Representatives, the Berlinale Co-Production Market is hosted by the Berlin International Film Festival and brings 550 experienced international producers, film financiers and film distributors as well as representatives from funding bodies, sales agents and TV channels to initiate international co-productions.

