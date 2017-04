Alex Ekubo clocked 31 yesterday, and his girlfriend, American model, Fancy Acholonu was around to celebrate his special day with him. His best friend, Ik Ogbonna was also there. The little celebration held at Spice Route and Alex even allowed fans take pictures.

His pal, IK Ogbonna however indicated he is ready to start planning their wedding and promised to be the ‘best’ best man ever. How sweet!

