Chief justice of Nigeria,Walter Onnoghen, says he is open to investigation.

His reaction is coming after reports allege that he is among high-profile Nigerians under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.,EFCC.

The EFCC had, however, denied that it was investigating him.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Awassam Bassey, media aide of the CJN, said his principal was not aware of any investigation because he had not been invited for interrogation by the anti-graft agency.

Alleged EFCC probe : CJN Onnoghen says ready for interrogation