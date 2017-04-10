Ambode Charges Civil Servants to possess Problem-Solving Skills

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has charged civil servants in the state to possess skills that will assist the state in solving its problems.

The governor said possessing problem-solving skills by civil servants was critical in moving the state forward to greater heights, saying that more than ever before, civil servants needed to possess such skills.

“One of the leadership competencies that has proved especially indispensable is that of problem-solving skills. In nearly every sector, problem-solving is one of the key skills that employers seek. It is hard to find a blue collar, administrative, managerial, or professional position that doesn’t require problem-solving skills of some kind,” he said.

The governor, who spoke while declaring open a two-day workshop tagged: “Leadership Development & Performance Enhancement for Public Servants in Lagos State,” organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions in conjunction with Messrs. XLS Consulting Limited in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, said that employees leave because of ineffective managers and managers with poor leadership skills.

Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Benson Oke said by investing in leadership training, the government could retain its people and reduce costly recruitment expenses.

“Quality leadership is a combination of the right qualities and the right training. Identify those who have what it takes and provide them with targeted leadership training. Nurturing future leaders supports succession planning and offers career pathways to employees, further increasing retention.

“Leadership training can assist in implementing the most appropriate leadership style for organisations and the work they do. There are several leadership styles, all with their own advantages and disadvantages. Leadership training can also help individual leaders develop their own personal leadership style that their team members will best respond to.

