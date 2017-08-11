Ambode employs 250 PWDs, empowers 2000 others

The Lagos state government has employed 250 persons living with disabilities into its civil service commission.

Deputy governor, Idiat Adebule who spoke at the presentation ceremony said the employment of the 250 persons living with disabilities and empowerment of 2000 others, is in fulfillment of the promise made last year.

The state government also gave some NGOs dealing with issues of disability 500,000 naira each grant.

Commissioner for youths and social development, Uzamat Yusuf said it has been the cardinal objective of Ambode’s administration to ensure that persons living with disabilities are not left behind in governance.

