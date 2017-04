The Senate is set to investigate alleged inclusion of fictitious names on the list of beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The upper chamber reached the decision after a motion by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi on the shortage of funds facing the programme.

To this end, the senate has therefore urge the Minister of Finance to release the fifteen billion naira balance for the Amnesty Program due to threats by ex-militants over non-payment.

