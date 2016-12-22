Analog Signals to be switched off June 2017 – DTT

The chairman of the Digital Transmission Team, DTT, Edward Amana said the Analog Signals in Nigeria will be switched off by June 2017 to pave way for the full commencement of the digital switchover.

Amana disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the official launch of Digital Switchover of Nigeria’s Digitisation process.

The DTT chairman said there is no going back on the project as the present administration has demonstrated enough political will to ensure the success of the project.

He however allayed the fears of possible loss of job, assuring Nigerians of more under the new platform that they have under the analog system.

