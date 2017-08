Some of the parishioners of St. Philips Catholic church gathered yesterday to fulfill some of the corporal works of mercy. Following the recent massacre at the Church of Umuezekwe Ofufe, Ozubulu in Anambra State, villagers gathered at the Church to pray for the peaceful repose of their brothers and sisters who met their untimely death during Mass.

The attack left scores dead and many injured after gunmen stormed the church during service on Sunday, August 6, 2017 to shoot sporadically.

Anambra Church Attack: Villagers gather In front of the attacked church to pray