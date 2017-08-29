Anambra guber election : Oseloka Obaze emerges PDP candidate

Oseloka Obaze has emerged the Peoples Democratic party’s candidate for the November 18th Anambra Governorship election.

In a landslide victory, the former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, polled a total of 672 votes to defeat two other aspirants.

His closest rival, Alex Obi-Ogbolu, polled 190 votes while the third candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah, polled 94 votes.

958 party delegates participated in the election.

Stella Oduah, John Emeka and Linda Ikpeazu made true their threat to boycott the primaries.

Six aspirants had indicated interest to battle for the Anambra PDP governorship ticket.

Anambra guber election : Oseloka Obaze emerges PDP candidate

August 29, 2017 1:09 pm 0 Comments
Previous

President Buhari says pleased with improving economy
Next

Nigeria launches $200m fund to support local oil and gas firms

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>