Oseloka Obaze has emerged the Peoples Democratic party’s candidate for the November 18th Anambra Governorship election.

In a landslide victory, the former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, polled a total of 672 votes to defeat two other aspirants.

His closest rival, Alex Obi-Ogbolu, polled 190 votes while the third candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah, polled 94 votes.

958 party delegates participated in the election.

Stella Oduah, John Emeka and Linda Ikpeazu made true their threat to boycott the primaries.

Six aspirants had indicated interest to battle for the Anambra PDP governorship ticket.

Anambra guber election : Oseloka Obaze emerges PDP candidate