The Peoples Democratic Party aspirant in the recent Anambra governorship primaries, Ifeanyi Ubah said he is heading to court to challenge the announcement of Obaze Oseloka as candidate of the party.

He accused the party’s leadership of setting the template for the conduct of corrupt primary elections through the appointment of Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi who disregarded the authentic delegates list from the 326 wards of Anambra state.

Ubah added that he waited patiently for the party to reach a consensus on complaints by other aspirants but says with the PDP Anambra Governorship Appeal Committee upholding the outcome of the primaries, he is left with no choice but to head to court.

Anambra: Ifeanyi Ubah heads to Court, rejects Obaze as PDP’s flag bearer