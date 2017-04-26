Anambra youths demand removal of senator Andy Uba

Youths from Anambra State have taken to streets of the Nigerian capital to demand for the immediate suspension of Senator Andy Uba for allegedly falsifying his academic credentials

TVC News Dooshima Abu reports that the youths also demanded the arrest and prosecution of Senator Andy Uba representing Anambra South Senatorial zone.

They accuse him of falsifying his academic credentials which contravenes section 463 of the criminal code.

The senator got into trouble when a UK based investigator , Victor Uwajeh accused him of refusing to pay him his professional fees worth 1.9 million pounds.

He had allegedly helped in securing the lift of a travel ban against the senator in the United Kingdom as well as settle all cases of fraud leveled against him in the United states.

He also revealed that during the course of his investigations he found out that the senator forged his school leaving certificate.

These youths are out on the streets to demand that Andy Uba step down from his position in the Senate until a thorough investigation is carried out.

