The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, John Oyegun is confident that Nigeria will not break up i Inspite of recent agitations threatening the unity.

Oyegun gave the assurance at a lifetime achievement award ceremony organized by his inner circle of friends

on the occasion of his 78th birthday anniversary.

He added that the current administration remains committed, and focused on the task of building a new foundation for the country.

