APC condemn Anambra Church killings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the Catholic Church in Nigeria the government and people of Anambra State over the attack on St. Phillips Catholic Church in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, which led to the death of scores of worshipers.

The party in Statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, condemned the barbarism displayed by the callous attackers who gunned down defenceless people while they worshiped.

The Party calls on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are promptly apprehended and brought to justice.

APC also calls on security agents in Anambra as well as other parts of the country to provide adequate security in places of worship to forestall a repeat of this unfortunate incident.

It prayed that the souls of the deceased rest in peace.

