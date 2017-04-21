APC’s national caucus NEC meeting postponed

.The national caucus and national executive committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives

Congress (APC) scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been postponed.

The party announced this in a statement by Bolaji Abdullahi, its national publicity secretary.

It said the postponement was due to unexpected developments, however, that new dates for the meetings would be announced in due course.

On January 25, 2017, John Oyegun, national chairman of the party, constituted a 10-member committee to review APC’s Constitution.

The committee was expected to review the constitution ahead of the party’s non-elective national convention expected to hold in April.

The decision to review the party’s constitution was taken at its last NEC meeting.

The review was to address some issues, especially on discipline and membership