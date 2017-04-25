Aregbesola’s nominee, Idiat attacked by mob at Adeleke’s burial

They claimed that he ate just a piece of meat at one of the functions and that some APC leaders were behind his death in order to brighten the chances of an ‘anointed’ candidate, who they said would pick Babalola eventually as his running-mate.

The angry youths had, on sighting Babalola, who was seated among dignitaries, including the younger brother of the deceased, Deji Adeleke, demanded that she should be sent out of the compound.

The demand that Idiat be sent out was made in the presence of her father, Alhaji Sakariyat Babalola, who is the Deputy President, South, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. The angry youths insisted that she should be sent out or they would force her out.

Feeling that she did not want to yield to their demand, the youths started shaking the canopy under which the dignitaries were seated.

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, a former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and other dignitaries were all seated under the canopy when the angry mob collapsed it over them.