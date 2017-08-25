The Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYG) has withdrawn the “quit notice” issued Nigerians of the Igbo extraction to leave the 19 Northern states by October 1.

The CNYG’s decision to withdraw the quit notice followed series of meeting with numerous stakeholders, reports say.

The Arewa youths had been engaged in series of meetings with eminent stakeholders in the country in frantic moves to prevail on them to rescind their decision.

The coalition had said the quit notice, issued on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Kaduna, was in response to the breakaway agitation by Igbos under the auspices of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu.

Although the Kaduna State government swiftly reacted to the controversial decision of the Arewa Youths by ordering the arrest of their leaders who made the pronouncement, the order was never effected by the Kaduna State Police Command.

Arewa youths withdraw Igbo “quit notice,” insist on Kanu’s prosecution