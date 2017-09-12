Army denies invading Nnamdi Kanu’s residence

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that it invaded the residence of the self-acclaimed leader

of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in Abia State.

A statement issued by its assistant director of Public relations, Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi refuted claims that troops invaded Kanu’s home or killed anybody.

Gbadamosi said troops fired warning shots in the air to disperse hoodlums who lobbed stones and broken bottles against them during a procession in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

HE said no life was lost but a female passerby and a soldier, Corporal Kolawole Mathew were injured.

