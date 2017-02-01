Asghar Farhadi won’t attend 2017 Oscars following travel ban

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi will not be attending the 2017 Academy Awards popularly known as the Oscars.

The filmmaker whose film ‘The Salesman’ is nominated in the Best Foreign Film Category, has refused to come following the travel
ban of citizens from his country.

Farhadi hopes that the ban will not further divide the nations.

The Academy put out a statement saying that they find it troubling that some of their nominees could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.

Asghar Farhadi won the Best Foreign Film Oscar in 2013 for his film “A Separation.”

February 1, 2017 12:51 pm 0 Comments
