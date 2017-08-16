As the nationwide industrial action embarked upon by the Academics Staff Union of University enters day two, students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife continue with their first semester examination.

The students began their examination on Monday and continued on Tuesday under the supervision of their lecturers, while others were sighted reading.

It was gathered that the institution did not join the industrial action to allow students write their examination which is expected to end on September the 2nd.

Efforts to speak with the two factional chairmen of ASUU, OAU chapter Niyi Sunmonu and Caleb Aborishade proved abortive, as they were not available to respond.

The students Union Secretary-general Boluwajaye Ajayi who expressed satisfaction with the decision of the lecturers to allow examination continue, said OAU is already far behind in its academic calendar, owing to incessant strikes.

