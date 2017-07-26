Nigerian comedian and film maker, AY, was excited when he disclosed on his social media account that his movie ’10 Days in Sun City’ won 5 awards at the Golden Movie Awards held in Ghana.

AY stormed the award with colleagues like Ramsey Noah, Osas, and Nadia.

According to his post on Instagram, he said;

“Happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of creative effort. Our movie won 5 awards at the Golden Movie Awards in Ghana. see you at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra Mall 4pm for #10daysinsuncity Meet and Greet/movie screening with my GH celebrity friends”

AY’s movie bags 5 awards at the Ghana Golden Movie Awards