AY’s movie bags 5 awards at the Ghana Golden Movie Awards

AY’s Movie Wins 5 Awards at The Just Concluded Ghana Golden Movie AwardsNigerian comedian and film maker, AY, was excited when he disclosed on his social media account that his movie ’10 Days in Sun City’ won 5 awards at the Golden Movie Awards held in Ghana.

AY stormed the award with colleagues like Ramsey Noah, Osas, and Nadia.

According to his post on Instagram, he said;

“Happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of creative effort. Our movie won 5 awards at the Golden Movie Awards in Ghana. see you at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra Mall 4pm for #10daysinsuncity Meet and Greet/movie screening with my GH celebrity friends”

July 26, 2017 8:14 am 0 Comments
