Barkhad Abdi to star in another film about Somali pirates

Somalian Actor Barkhad Abdi is set to star in a new film about pirates in the East African country.

The Oscar Nominee will star alongside Evan Peters in the film titled “Dabka.” Based on the book, The Pirates of Somalia” by Jay Bahadur.

The film tells the story of a journalist who travels to Somalia to investigate piracy at the country’s coasts.

Barkhad Abdi will also star in ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ the sequel Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic Blade Runner. He will play a deformed scientist starring alongside the original actor, Harrison Ford.

