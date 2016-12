Bauchi state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Shehu Barau Ningi has resigned his appointment.

Ningi accused Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of marginalizing him and not giving him the environment to function effectively.

Ningi who insists his support-base was instrumental to the governor’s victory,accuses the Governor of neglecting his constituency, Ningi Emirate.

He also says Governor Abubakar has the state APC’s intra party crises worse.

