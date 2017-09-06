The Bayelsa State Command has confirmed that unknown gunmen attacked a patrol team of officers along the Kolo axis of Ogbia Council Area of the state.

Speaking with TVC News Correspondent Ovieteme George in his Office, Commissioner Of Police, Asuquo Amba however, debunked media reports that three policemen were killed.

He said only one policeman died while another was seriously injured

Our Correspondent reports that youngman was seen lying critically injured in a hospital following the attack on Policemen in Kolo II Community of Ogbia Council Area.

Another Policeman is in a worse state while his colleague did not survive the attack.

Bayelsa State Police boss has described the incident as quite unfortunate.

The paramount Ruler of Kolo II Community Eghoro Enegi says the assailants are not known by his kinsmen.

The Bayelsa Police Commissioner warns that the security agencies, working in synergy, will deal with anyone who attempts to breach the peace in the state.

Bayelsa CP confirms one officer dead after attack on Police Patrol team