Bayelsa government inaugurates unemployed graduatates committee

The Bayelsa State government has inaugurated a committee to collate a data of unemployed graduates.



According to report, this move is for authorities to find jobs for the unemployed in the state.

Governor Seriake Dickson inaugurated a committee on the collation of unemployed graduates in the state.

He promised to replicate same in the eight local government areas – a function later performed by Deputy Governor Gboribiogha Jonah.

Ezetu Ebikabowei, a 23 year-old Sociology graduate from the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, is happy with the Bayelsa State government’s move to reduce the unemployment statistics, but wants a transparent data collation process.

Membership of the Bayelsa Unemployed Graduates Committee is drawn from the council areas with Caretaker Chairmen expected to play active roles.

