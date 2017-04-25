Bayelsa government inaugurates unemployed graduatates committee

The Bayelsa State government has inaugurated a committee to collate a data of unemployed graduates.
According to report, this move is for authorities to find jobs for the unemployed in the state.
Governor Seriake Dickson inaugurated a committee on the collation of unemployed graduates in the state.
He promised to replicate same in the eight local government areas – a function later performed by Deputy Governor Gboribiogha Jonah.
Ezetu Ebikabowei, a 23 year-old Sociology graduate from the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, is happy with the Bayelsa State government’s move to reduce the unemployment statistics, but wants a transparent data collation process.
Membership of the Bayelsa Unemployed Graduates Committee is drawn from the council areas with Caretaker Chairmen expected to play active roles.