The Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Mohammed Garba says the Nigerian Navy will leave no stone unturned in its quest to chase oil thieves, illegal bunkering operators and pipeline vandals out of business in the Niger Delta.

His comment highlights the theme of service and reward at the decoration ceremony of some newly-promoted officers at the Command Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Garba expressed hope of an increase in oil output in 2017, saying his men are out to thwart any act of economic sabotage in the region.

Bayelsa Naval Command pledges to deal with oil thieves